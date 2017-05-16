SINGAPORE (KRON) — You’ve seen vending machines that offer drinks and snacks, but how about one that serves up high-end automobiles?

This 150-foot-tall tower can be found at Autobahn Motors in Singapore.

It features about 60 different vehicles, ranging from Lamborghinis to Ferraris.

So how does it work?

Customers touch a button using a mobile app customized by autobahn motors.

A video on the customer’s chosen car then plays. All the while, the car in question reaches the ground for a viewing, test drive, or sale.

The car vending machine is a huge hit at Autobahn Motors.

Its general manager says sales are up 30 percent since the machine was constructed in December.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES