SINGAPORE (KRON) — You’ve seen vending machines that offer drinks and snacks, but how about one that serves up high-end automobiles?
This 150-foot-tall tower can be found at Autobahn Motors in Singapore.
It features about 60 different vehicles, ranging from Lamborghinis to Ferraris.
So how does it work?
Customers touch a button using a mobile app customized by autobahn motors.
A video on the customer’s chosen car then plays. All the while, the car in question reaches the ground for a viewing, test drive, or sale.
The car vending machine is a huge hit at Autobahn Motors.
Its general manager says sales are up 30 percent since the machine was constructed in December.
