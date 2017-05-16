VIDEO: Flaring at Valero refinery in Benicia, again

BENICIA (KRON) — The same East Bay refinery that flared earlier this month is at it again Tuesday morning.

Just over a week ago a power failure at the Valero Refinery in Benicia caused major flaring at the plant and also sent plumes of black smoke into the air.

The flares prompted some evacuations and forced the Benicia Unified School District to send out a notification.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District also issued six violations against the refinery.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is monitoring the situation this morning.

She says when there is no power, the stacks flare to safely release heat.

KRON4 has contacted Valero, and they confirmed they do still have flaring this morning that is residual from the power outage last week.

Lydia is on stand-by with live updates throughout the morning.

A spokesperson for the Valero Refinery in Benicia confirms there is flaring but says its residual from last weeks power outage @kron4news pic.twitter.com/BWEQxBuEmE — Lydia Pantazes (@LydiaPantazes) May 16, 2017

