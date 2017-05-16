VIDEO: Fundraiser held for those affected by San Jose floods

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A fundraiser was held on Tuesday night to benefit the people who still remain affected by the flooding that happened in San Jose a few months back.

A group of blues musicians got together to help get the least fortunate ones get back on their feet.

KRON4’s Jeff Bush was there and shows you what it was like.

Watch the above video to see Jeff’s full report.

