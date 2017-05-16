SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There is a new problem for the woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash that killed a toddler last year–she has been arrested once again for alleged public intoxication.

And now, groups such as Mothers Against Drunk Driving are more than upset that the woman is out of jail once again.

KRON4 spoke with the program director for the Bay Area, and she says Yarenit Malihan’s third intoxication-related arrest in less than a year is a low blow not only to MADD, but also to the family of Elijah Dunn, who was killed in that crash back in Sept. 2016.

The family of Elijah Dunn laid the 3-year-old to rest last year after he died in a horrible car accident. Malihan was driving the car that plowed into Elijah’s mother’s car, which had stalled on I-680.

Malihan already had a DUI earlier that summer.

“People are getting DUI on top of DUI, and with the courts being so inundated, they’re waiting to be charged for one, while they’re still out driving, and unfortunately someone being injured or killed,” MADD representative Natasha Thomas said.

And since then, Malihan still hasn’t been formally charged with DUI No. 2.

But she managed to get arrested again Friday.

An ambulance took her to a hospital after she was found lying in the street.

Emergency room staff told police she left the hospital on her own.

Officers later found her wandering near Bernal and Sunol, and arrested her on suspicion of public intoxication.

“What we usually see in these types of cases is that someone who has more than one DUI typically has some type of alcohol dependence,” Thomas said.

Thomas says this is a perfect example of why we need some major reform in the way DUI’s are processed.

“One of the things that really bothers me is that if we, as our judicial system, had taken care of that first DUI, in the case of Elijah Dunn, would Elijah still be alive?” Thomas said.

Though Malihan’s license was finally suspended and revoked back in December, she has still had no significant jail time.

“Unfortunately, this is pretty standard for a lot of DUI families who have been affected by an injury or a fatality,” Thomas said.

She’s no longer in custody for Friday’s arrest either.

MADD is hoping to convince California judges of the need for pre-trial detention reform.

