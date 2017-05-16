OAKLAND (AP) — The Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs continue their best-of-seven Western Conference finals playoff Tuesday night.

The Warriors have a 1-0 lead in the playoff game matching two teams with the best records in the NBA this season. But the Spurs have to deal with the loss of their top scorer, Kawhi Leonard, who has an ankle injury suffered in Game 1.

The Warriors won’t have to deal with Kawhi Leonard when they host Game 2 of the NBA’s Western Conference finals against San Antonio Tuesday night.

Live music outside #Oracle. Fans getting pumped for Warriors-Spurs game 2!! pic.twitter.com/LC7qNifLHn — Julianne Herrera (@JulestheFirst26) May 16, 2017

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich says his top scorer won’t play after aggravating his sprained left ankle during the second half of Sunday’s 113-111 loss to the Warriors.

Leonard left the game after he stepped on the foot of Warriors center Zaza Pachulia following a jumper.

The All-Star forward delivered 26 points and eight rebounds in 24 minutes before the injury. Without him, Golden State soon went on an 18-0 run and won a game in which they trailed by 25.

Leonard initially hurt the ankle during the conference semifinals against Houston.

KRON4’s Gary Radnich Mark Carpenter will have updates all night long from Game 2.