OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Game 2 of the NBA’s Western Conference finals went the Dubs’ way, as the Golden State Warriors blasted the San Antonio Spurs 136-100 at Oracle Arena on Tuesday night.

The Warriors now have a commanding 2-0 lead in the series. They led 81-59 as they approached the midway mark of the third quarter.

The Warriors come off an 113-111 victory in which they trailed by as many as 25 points. They went on an 18-0 run after Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard left the game with a left ankle injury.

The Spurs were without Leonard for Tuesday’s game.

He originally sprained the ankle during the conference semifinals and aggravated the injury when he stepped on the foot of Golden State’s Zaza Pachulia after taking a jumper.

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala left the game with left knee soreness.

The 2015 NBA Finals MVP is averaging 7.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists in the postseason.

