WATCH: Driver caught on camera hitting child, driving away

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run that happened Monday on Moog Road in Holiday, Florida.

Home surveillance video shows an SUV fishtailing down Moog Road towards US-19. The video shows the driver run into a family’s front yard, swing back out into the street and then hit a 7th-grade boy who was riding his bike.

Johnny Walsh Jr. told News Channel 8 he saw the SUV coming, but didn’t realize what happened until he was standing back up after the accident.

In the video, it appears Walsh braces for the impact. He told us he tried to push himself off the car so he wouldn’t roll underneath it, once he was on the ground.

“I don’t remember saying anything except I needed my parents,” he said.

He was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he was treated for road rash, bruises and a sore hip. Now, he’s worried he won’t be able to play basketball for school.

“I was planning on trying out for the team,” he said. “That’s why I have been working so hard to keep my grades up.”

The driver of the SUV took off without stopping to check to see if Walsh was okay.

“Just be a man and come forward and admit what you did,” Walsh’s father, Johnny Walsh Sr., said.

FHP is investigating this hit-and-run. If you have any information about the driver, call them immediately.

