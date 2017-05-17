2-alarm fire breaks out at Vallejo home

Published:

VALLEJO (KRON)–A 2-alarm fire broke out at a home in Vallejo early Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to the structure fire in the 600 block of Laurel Street around 2:20 a.m.

At the scene, Fire crews saw smoke coming from the home’s garage.

At 4:18 a.m. crews were completing salvage and overhaul operations, fire officials said.

