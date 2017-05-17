2-alarm fire breaks out at Vallejo home

VALLEJO (KRON)–A 2-alarm fire broke out at a home in Vallejo early Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.
Firefighters responded to the structure fire in the 600 block of Laurel Street around 2:20 a.m.
At the scene, Fire crews saw smoke coming from the home’s garage.
At 4:18 a.m. crews were completing salvage and overhaul operations, fire officials said.
#LaurelCommand/ Fire Crews On Scene/ Completing Salvage & Overhaul Operations/ Fire Went To 2 Alarms pic.twitter.com/G19ZkAqlDd
— Vallejo Firefighters (@VallejoFire) May 17, 2017
