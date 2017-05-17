Double homicide in Novato under investigation

NOVATO (KRON)– Marin County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Novato Wednesday morning, that left two people dead.
The shooting occurred at a home located near 611 Bugia Lane.
The Marin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting in a twitter post.
The story is still developing. Stay with KRON4 for all updates.
@kron4news @BreakingNews older couple found dead in Novato home @MarinSheriff on site pic.twitter.com/500Ro5A8pn
— Terisa Estacio (@TerisaEstacio) May 17, 2017
@kron4news @BreakingNews double homicide new details coming out older couple found dead pic.twitter.com/CPynDPn7tB
— Terisa Estacio (@TerisaEstacio) May 17, 2017
Marin sheriff’s officials on-scene @ Novato residence, 611 Bugia Lane, where 2 people were found dead from apparent gun shot wounds. pic.twitter.com/SQhJCt6nA3
— Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) May 17, 2017
