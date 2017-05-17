Double homicide in Novato under investigation

NOVATO (KRON)– Marin County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Novato Wednesday morning, that left two people dead.

The shooting occurred at a home located near 611 Bugia Lane.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting in a twitter post.

The story is still developing. Stay with KRON4 for all updates.

@kron4news @BreakingNews double homicide new details coming out older couple found dead pic.twitter.com/CPynDPn7tB — Terisa Estacio (@TerisaEstacio) May 17, 2017

Marin sheriff’s officials on-scene @ Novato residence, 611 Bugia Lane, where 2 people were found dead from apparent gun shot wounds. pic.twitter.com/SQhJCt6nA3 — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) May 17, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES