Double homicide in Novato under investigation

By Published: Updated:

NOVATO (KRON)– Marin County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Novato Wednesday morning, that left two people dead.

The shooting occurred at a home located near 611 Bugia Lane.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting in a twitter post.

The story is still developing. Stay with KRON4 for all updates. 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s