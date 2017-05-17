ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON)–The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing 77-year-old woman who vanished earlier this month after having last

been seen at a group home in an unincorporated area of the county, according to sheriff’s officials.

Joyce Atienza was last seen on May 3 at about 6 a.m. at the group home, located on East Lewelling Boulevard, sheriff’s officials said.

Atienza was last seen wearing beige pants and a floral red and orange shirt. She is described as having curly red hair, blue eyes, being 5 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds, according to sheriff’s officials.

Atienza likes to frequent businesses near Lewelling and Hesperian boulevards.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (510) 667-7721.