A’s pay for fan’s phone that was broken on home run

Oakland Athletics’ Ryon Healy, left, is met at home by Yonder Alonso on Healy’s two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Oakland Athletics’ Ryon Healy, left, is met at home by Yonder Alonso on Healy’s two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (KRON) — One unsuspecting fan had a pretty eventful night during Tuesday night’s Oakland A’s and Seattle Mariners game.

That’s because of A’s first baseman Ryon Healy.

During the second inning, Healy sent a home-run ball soaring to the upper deck of Safeco field only to land on a Mariner’s fan cell phone.

That fan, Peter Johnson, tweeted at the A’s: “@Athletics can you guys please buy me a new phone your 2 run shot broke mine”

And he attached a picture of his shattered phone.

His tweet quickly made its rounds, and luckily for Johnson, the A’s heard all about what happened.

The A’s tweeted that they’d be buying him a new phone.

The A’s also went on to win 9-6, but it obviously wasn’t a total loss for this Mariners fan.

