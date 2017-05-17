A’s pay for fan’s phone that was broken on home run

SEATTLE (KRON) — One unsuspecting fan had a pretty eventful night during Tuesday night’s Oakland A’s and Seattle Mariners game.
That’s because of A’s first baseman Ryon Healy.
During the second inning, Healy sent a home-run ball soaring to the upper deck of Safeco field only to land on a Mariner’s fan cell phone.
That fan, Peter Johnson, tweeted at the A’s: “@Athletics can you guys please buy me a new phone your 2 run shot broke mine”
And he attached a picture of his shattered phone.
@Athletics can you guys please buy me a new phone your 2 run shot broke mine pic.twitter.com/tsWVbvSrPw
— Peter Johnson (@MeatPie97) May 17, 2017
His tweet quickly made its rounds, and luckily for Johnson, the A’s heard all about what happened.
The A’s tweeted that they’d be buying him a new phone.
The A’s also went on to win 9-6, but it obviously wasn’t a total loss for this Mariners fan.
