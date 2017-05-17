California to get additional $66M in Volkswagen deals

Published:
FILE - This Sept. 21, 2015, file photo, shows the Volkswagen logo on a car for sale at New Century Volkswagen dealership in Glendale, Calif. On Thursday, May 11, 2017, a federal judge in San Francisco approved a $1.2 billion settlement with owners of about 88,500 Volkswagens with 3-liter diesel engines rigged to cheat on emissions tests. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
FILE - This Sept. 21, 2015, file photo, shows the Volkswagen logo on a car for sale at New Century Volkswagen dealership in Glendale, Calif. On Thursday, May 11, 2017, a federal judge in San Francisco approved a $1.2 billion settlement with owners of about 88,500 Volkswagens with 3-liter diesel engines rigged to cheat on emissions tests. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California will receive an additional $66 million from Volkswagen under the latest deals approved by a judge overseeing lawsuits stemming from the automaker’s emissions cheating scandal.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer approved the settlement figure on Wednesday.

California will use the funds to offset excess pollution from Volkswagen cars in the state and increase access to cleaner vehicles.

The money is on top of more than a billion dollars that Volkswagen previously agreed to pay for investments in zero-emissions technology and environmental mitigation in California.

The automaker has acknowledged that vehicles were programmed to turn on emissions controls during government lab tests and turn them off while on the road.

It has also reached settlements with affected car owners and U.S. regulators.

