SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Maybe you are old enough to remember the classic lunch counter, a comfort food zone in a hectic world.

Guess what? They’re back!

On Wednesday night’s Dine and Dish, Vicki Liviakis takes us to a new and improved version of a luncheonette right in the heart of the city.

Watch the above video to see Vicki’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES