DMV offices experiencing technical issues

(KRON) — Some DMV offices in California experiencing some connectivity issues, according to DMV officials.
The problems are affecting driver license and vehicle registration transactions.
DMV officials say they are working to fix the problem,
It’s unclear how many offices are impacted.
Statement from DMV:
A number of DMV field offices throughout the state are experiencing intermittent connectivity issues, impacting driver license and vehicle registration transactions. We are currently working with the California Department of Technology to determine the cause and to remedy the situation as soon as possible and apologize for the inconvenience.
Computers at #DMV out. This is #SF office now. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/tCDbtd6iMS
— Justine Waldman (@JustineWaldman) May 17, 2017
