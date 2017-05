SAN JOE (KRON)–A fire broke out underneath Interstate 280 Wednesday morning.

KRON4’s Robin Winston said the fire broke out underneath southbound Interstate 280, near Mclaughlin Avenue.

Traffic is moving at a slow pace in both directions.

Its a bit smokey in #SanJose theres a fire burning under SB280 / Mclaughlin Ave, slow in both diredtions. pic.twitter.com/lUAaiNHoYI — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) May 17, 2017