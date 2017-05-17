Kentucky Girl Scout troop leader arrested after allegedly stealing 6,000 boxes of cookies

WCMH Published:
Leah Ann Vick, 26
Leah Ann Vick, 26

PIKEVILLE, KY (WCMH) — A Kentucky woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing more than $26,000 worth of Girl Scout cookies, according to CNN.

Troop leader Leah Ann Vick, 26, allegedly picked up a shipment of cookies on Feb. 1. Officials say she never paid for any of them or took them to the troop so they could sell them.

The Wilderness Road chapter of the Scouts filed a complaint with state police, who began investigating the case. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison.

The cookies have not been recovered.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s