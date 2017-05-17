Kentucky Girl Scout troop leader on the run with $15,000 worth of cookies

By Published:

KENTUCKY (WCMH) — A Kentucky woman has been indicted on charges that she stole more than $15,000 worth of Girl Scout cookies, according to the Appalachian News-Express. 

Troop leader Leah Ann Vick, 26, allegedly picked up a shipment of cookies on Feb. 1. Officials say she never paid for any of them or took them to the troop so they could sell them.

The Wilderness Road chapter of the Scouts filed a complaint with state police, who began investigating the case.

According to the News-Express, no one has been able to locate Vick to ask her about the cookies. She has multiple addresses in the area.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

·         VIDEO: SHOCKING VIDEO SHOWS DAREDEVIL TEENS CLIMBING GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE

·         2 DEAD FOLLOWING SHOOTING IN NOVATO

·         NORTH KOREAN MISSILE WOULD HIT SAN FRANCISCO IN 30-34 MINUTES

·         SUSPECTED NOROVIRUS OUTBREAK AT SOUTH BAY SCHOOLS

·         ARE HIGH-RISK SEX OFFENDERS REALLY WHERE THEY SAY THEY ARE?

·         PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: MAN DUCT TAPED TO A BMW ON OAKLAND FREEWAY

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s