Kentucky Girl Scout troop leader on the run with $15,000 worth of cookies

KENTUCKY (WCMH) — A Kentucky woman has been indicted on charges that she stole more than $15,000 worth of Girl Scout cookies, according to the Appalachian News-Express.

Troop leader Leah Ann Vick, 26, allegedly picked up a shipment of cookies on Feb. 1. Officials say she never paid for any of them or took them to the troop so they could sell them.

The Wilderness Road chapter of the Scouts filed a complaint with state police, who began investigating the case.

According to the News-Express, no one has been able to locate Vick to ask her about the cookies. She has multiple addresses in the area.

