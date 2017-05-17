Oakland police seeking attempted armed robbery suspect

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who held up a business at gunpoint in April.

Police have released surveillance photos of the man.

On April 21, at 11:13 a.m., a man entered a business in the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue and allegedly pointed a gun at an employee, according to police.

When the employee yelled for help, the suspect fled.

The suspect was described as a black man, about 25 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was wearing a dark blue jacket, a gray sweater with a red and white stripe, light blue jeans and white tennis shoes, police said.

The surveillance images were taken before the suspect committed the crime, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department’s Robbery Unit Officer J. Rowbotham at (510) 238-3326 or Crime Stoppers of Oakland at (510) 777-8572.

Anyone with information leading to his arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

