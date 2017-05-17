Overturn accident on Hwy 101 in San Francisco

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– California Highway Patrol issued a traffic alert early Wednesday morning after a vehicle overturned on Highway 101.

The accident happened on northbound Highway 101, just after San Francisco International Airport.

Traffic is moving at a slow place.

KRON4’s Robin Roberts suggests using northbound Highway 280 as an alternate route.

 

