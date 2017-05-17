Pittsburg man charged in connection to string of car fires in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — A Pittsburg man has been arrested in connection to the string of car fires in Contra Costa County, officials announced Wednesday.

36-year-old James Bishop was arrested after his car was seen on surveillance video.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney has charged Bishop with nine counts of arson to property, eight counts of use of an accelerant to set a fire and one count of arson to an inhabited structure.

