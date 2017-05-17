Police search for Indiana man, 34, accused of impregnating 10-year-old

INDIANA (WANE)–Police in Indiana are searching for a man wanted for molesting and impregnating a 10-year-old girl.

Nicholas D. Thrash is charged with 10 counts of child molesting, according to a release from the Marion Police Department. Police said Thrash impregnating a 10-year-old girl and has fled the Marion area and is on the run.

Police did not release any other information about the allegations.

The girl’s mother was arrested on two counts of felony neglect of a dependent Tuesday while at the Marion Police Department, police added. It’s not clear why she was at the police department or what the circumstances surrounding her charges are. She is being held in Grant County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Thrash is described as a black man, 6-feet-1 and 160 lbs. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at (765) 662-9981 or Crime Stoppers at (765) 662-8477.

