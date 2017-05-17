SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — The penalty phase of the Sierra Lamar murder trial is continuing on Wednesday.

The jury will have to decide whether Antolin Garcia-Torres will be put to death or spend the rest of his life behind bars.

During court, Sierra’s sister, friend, and teacher spoke to the jury.

KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe is in the courtroom to bring us the latest:

Sister Danielle LaMar says she doesn’t laugh as much as she used to. Asked what she would say to #SierraLaMar now? “I love you.” pic.twitter.com/WsPdh9grCc — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 17, 2017

#SierraLaMar sister Danielle describes awful day her sister vanished. Mom&Dad: “We can’t find Sierra.” “A part of me is missing.” pic.twitter.com/UCmzSYxxr4 — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 17, 2017

#SierraLaMar older sister Danielle on stand now. Tears, laughter, more tears. One juror dabs eyes w/tissue. My little sister was a ham.” pic.twitter.com/0RXiTWooSx — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 17, 2017

#SierraLaMar H. S. English teacher recalls empty seat where Sierra would have been in class and later, at graduation. pic.twitter.com/1ebYwEHJEV — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 17, 2017

#SierraLaMar “witty,” says teacher Jamie Sincson. Relates story about cat that evokes chuckles from jury. pic.twitter.com/2MUrzjAbEA — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 17, 2017

Next witness, classmate Karissa Pugh. “We clicked right away.” Tears. Recalls “unbelievable” news the day Sierra vanished. pic.twitter.com/t8gSr4DqgL — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 17, 2017

#SierraLaMar pals still get together to remember her birthday as prosecution wants jury to hear how her death impacted range of people pic.twitter.com/UyxDoGxSAT — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 17, 2017

#SierraLaMar classmate Channah Foreman latest witness to testify as jury considers sentence for convicted murder #AntolinGarciaTorres pic.twitter.com/H2dFxBqcs8 — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 17, 2017

As penalty phase cont. in #SierraLaMar case, defense wants jury hear to about investigator who gave false testimony in unrelated case. pic.twitter.com/Nw03TZp6Rg — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 17, 2017

Judge hearing debate about to what extend #AntolinGarciaTorres older sister will be allowed to tell jury about their abusive upbringing. pic.twitter.com/tM7CY06dDx — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 17, 2017

Judge in #SierraLaMar case hearing motions, laying out ground rules for testimony regarding psychological exam of defendant. pic.twitter.com/1V1iBudiae — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 17, 2017

Dep. 40 in session as penalty phase resumes in murder trial of #AntolinGarciaTorres. pic.twitter.com/bK5L88PRnc — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 17, 2017

FULL COVERAGE OF SIERRA LAMAR MURDER TRIAL: