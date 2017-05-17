Sierra LaMar’s sister, friend take stand as penalty phase continues

By Published:

 

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — The penalty phase of the Sierra Lamar murder trial is continuing on Wednesday.

The jury will have to decide whether Antolin Garcia-Torres will be put to death or spend the rest of his life behind bars.

During court, Sierra’s sister, friend, and teacher spoke to the jury.

KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe is in the courtroom to bring us the latest:

FULL COVERAGE OF SIERRA LAMAR MURDER TRIAL:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s