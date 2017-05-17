Surveillance video shows car smashing into Arizona RV store

PEORIA, Arizona (KRON) — It can best be described as a smash and grab–without the grab.

The owner says he is baffled by what happened.

A driver plowed into an RV supply store in Arizona, going right through the front door.

Things went flying all over the place inside. Displays were smashed, but after driving around, instead of getting out, the driver makes a U-turn and guns it out of the store.

The whole thing lasted about 15 seconds.

The damage is estimated at about $15,000.

