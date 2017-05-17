SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced Wednesday it is rolling out some technological improvements at 22 city-owned parking facilities that officials say will improve security and convenience.

The new technology includes license plate readers to track who comes in and out of the garages, which will help drivers who lose their tickets, according to the SFMTA. There will also be pre-pay systems to prevent long lines for drivers leaving at the end of the day.

Credit card chip readers will be added to prevent fraud when making payments, and flashing lights will be installed outside of garages to alert pedestrians to approaching cars.

The improvements will be rolled out to all 22 city-owned garages over the next three years. The first garage to install the improvements is the Polk-Bush Garage at 1399 Polk St.

“Our goal is to provide convenient and safe parking to visitors, employees, and business customers around the city,” SFMTA board chair Cheryl Brinkman said in a statement. “Parking in San Francisco will be easier and more efficient for customers as we bring the latest technology to our city-owned facilities.”

