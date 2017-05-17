The World According to Gary: Coach Brown isn’t above the law

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the Warrior’s latest win, Coach Mike Brown’s run in with the law, and Giselle Bundchen
The Warriors beat the Spurs 136-100 and the team’s head coach, Gregg Popovich admits that his team didn’t start the game believing they could win. It flat out said the Spurs got embarrassed during Tuesday night’s game.
Warriors interim head coach, Mike Brown, was racing to make it to Game 2, but California Highway Patrol wasn’t going to allow him to break the law.
Tom Brady’s wife, Giselle Bundchen, shared some new information to the public. According to Bundchen, Brady suffered a head concussion last year.
@kron4news @BreakingNews double homicide @MarinSheriff #novato pic.twitter.com/pRfxs1de8G
— Terisa Estacio (@TerisaEstacio) May 17, 2017
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- MOM DIES ON MOTHER’S DAY PUSHING TEEN DAUGHTER OUT OF THE WAY OF ONCOMING CAR
- SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES WIFE ARRESTED IN DUI CRASH THAT KILLED 3-YEAR-OLD ARRESTED AGAIN
- SIERRA LAMAR PENALTY PHASE BEGINS
- VIDEO: MAN TAPED TO SIDE OF CAR ON OAKLAND FREEWAY
- WHAT HAPPENS TO SEX OFFENDERS IN VIOLATION OF MEGAN’S LAW?
- POLICE: MAN CARRYING MOM’S SEVERED HEAD STABBED STORE CLERK