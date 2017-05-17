VALLEJO (KRON) — $10,000–that’s more than double the amount of the previous reward offered for information leading to arrest and conviction of whoever mutilated and discarded as many as a dozen dead dogs in Vallejo.

Animal rescue groups are teaming up to solve this case three months after the initial discovery.

“I mean, the sadness is overwhelming,” Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch spokeswoman Julia Orr said.

Some remains of dead dogs still rest in the bark off Columbus Parkway near Lake Herman Road in Vallejo.

“Yeah, the smell–it hits you immediately,” Orr said.

Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch is based in the Napa Valley.

It’s a non-profit organization deeply concerned by this case.

“We definitely have a concern that there’s a serial animal killer out here,” Orr said.

The initial reward offered in this case was $2,000. Then, it went up to $4,500.

Now, it’s up to $10,000.

And Julia says it’s possible even that amount can increase.

“Someone knows something, someone saw something–um, it’s time to get some answers,” said Carine Peters, who found the dead dogs.

Peters is the one who first called animal services back in February about as many as a dozen dismembered dogs left on the side of the road.

She still walks past the site on a weekly basis.

“Some people have sent me pictures to look and see if I can identify and possibly, um, put their mind at ease that their dog was or was not in this particular find,” Peters said.

JARR, NorCal Bully Breed Rescue, and the Center of Animal Rescue and Education in Solano County have teamed to offer the $10,000 reward.

“We felt this case was so important and so egregious, that we had to do something,” Orr said.

Peters says she will never forget what she saw.

“Those dogs will be engrained in my mind–probably, until the day I die,” Peters said.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office manages animal services in Vallejo.

And a sheriff’s spokesperson says this case is still open.

