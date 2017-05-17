SAN JOSE (KRON) — A San Jose family is mourning the loss of a 6-year-old boy who had died after contracting meningitis.

The young boy fell ill several weeks ago but wasn’t diagnosed with meningitis until last week. He passed away on Tuesday.

KRON4 spoke with his family who said they are devastated.

By all accounts, 6-year-old Jayden Brizuela was a wonderful little boy. Aguilar says he was an only child and the light of his mother’s life.

“Loved his super heroes. Loved to try to break dance. He was full of life,” Aguilar said.

But last month, Jayden fell ill and his mom took him to the doctor.

“He had a cold and HE was taken to his pediatrician, and they just prescribed some medication,” Aguilar said.

Over the next few weeks, Brizuela was in and out of multiple hospitals, urgent cares, and doctors’ offices. He would get worse, then get better, and then worse again.

But last Friday, Brizuela loudly complained of a severe headache and his mother took him to an emergency room.

A check of his spinal fluid revealed he had bacterial meningitis, a very serious infection that kills about 500 people nationwide every year.

He was immediately brought to the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center where doctors began aggressive treatment. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough.

Over the weekend, he fell into a coma. Then on Tuesday, with the family’s permission, doctors attempted to see if he could breathe on his own. He could not, and that’s when the young boy died.

KRON4 reached out to Valley Medical Center for comment, but citing federal patient privacy rules, they declined to elaborate on the case.

They did say that county health officials were informed of the meningitis, and that so far, there are no other known infections.

Jayden’s illness appears to be an isolated case.

Jayden’s devastated family is now left with more questions than answers. They don’t know how he contracted the meningitis, and they’re frustrated that it took so long to get a correct diagnosis.

While they are happy with the care Jayden eventually received at Valley Medical Center, they are troubled that so many doctors and nurses couldn’t find the problem sooner.

“There should be some type of protocol in hospitals, urgent cares, anywhere,” Aguilar said. “That if you take a child in that many times and the child is screaming that they are in pain, you do blood work, you prescribe them some type of medication. You don’t just let them walk out and just give them Tylenol or Motrin. It just feels like the medical system has failed us.”

The family is planning Jayden’s funeral, which will probably be held in a few days.

