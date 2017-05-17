VIDEO: May snow hits the Sierra

SODA SPRINGS (KRON) — It might be May, but it’s still snowing in the Sierra.

Snow was coming down steadily Tuesday afternoon, according to KRON4’s affiliates FOX40.

Soda Springs experienced heavy snowfall causing some traffic delays. The snow was melting once it hit the pavement. The freeway surface was nonetheless slippery.

Just east of Soda Springs, a pickup truck spun out and hit a tree. The driver did not require medical attention.

The on-scene tow truck driver with D&S Towing said, people, either need to slow down or stay home because this storm is winter-like.

“This is awesome, it’s very refreshing,” said a resident enjoying the May snowfall.

