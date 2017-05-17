TEAGUE, Texas (KRON) — Parents in Texas are outraged after they say their children were forced to rub the floor and then told to lick their hands.
The parents in Teague, Texas say the school principal ordered several fourth-grade students to do this.
They say their children said they were being punished because someone wrote a bad word on a bathroom wall.
Now, parents are demanding the principal face repercussion.
The school’s superintendent says they are investigating.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- VIDEO: SHOCKING VIDEO SHOWS DAREDEVIL TEENS CLIMBING GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE
- 2 DEAD FOLLOWING SHOOTING IN NOVATO
- NORTH KOREAN MISSILE WOULD HIT SAN FRANCISCO IN 30-34 MINUTES
- SUSPECTED NOROVIRUS OUTBREAK AT SOUTH BAY SCHOOLS
- ARE HIGH-RISK SEX OFFENDERS REALLY WHERE THEY SAY THEY ARE?
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: MAN DUCT TAPED TO A BMW ON OAKLAND FREEWAY