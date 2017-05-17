VIDEO: Texas principal allegedly tells students to rub the floor and lick their fingers

By and Published:

 

TEAGUE, Texas (KRON) — Parents in Texas are outraged after they say their children were forced to rub the floor and then told to lick their hands.

The parents in Teague, Texas say the school principal ordered several fourth-grade students to do this.

They say their children said they were being punished because someone wrote a bad word on a bathroom wall.

Now, parents are demanding the principal face repercussion.

The school’s superintendent says they are investigating.

