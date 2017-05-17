SAN FRANCISCO (AP/KRON) — The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.
And now, KRON4 is taking a closer look into who Mueller is–and his connection to San Francisco.
Mueller has served as an FBI Director for 12 years and for two presidents. He also served as a federal prosecutor in Boston and San Francisco.
KRON4’s Hermela Aregawi spoke to a former FBI agent familiar with Mueller–the man and the professional.
Watch the above video to see Hermela’s full report.
