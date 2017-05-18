3 hurt after fire breaks out at Google I/O conference in Mountain View

CREDIT: (Andreas Proschofsky/Twitter)

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — Three people were hurt after a fire broke out at the Google I/O conference in Mountain View on Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out at Shoreline just before 4 p.m., according to Mountain View fires spokeswoman Lynn Brown. The fire has since been put out.

It appears it started in a kitchen there.

One person with rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been made available by police.

Google has issued the following statement:

We can confirm there was a small fire in a kitchen at Shoreline Ampitheatre. We’re thankful to the fire department for putting it out and ensuring everyone’s safety. No attendees were hurt but regretfully, 3 event staff were injured and we’re making sure they receive the proper treatment.

