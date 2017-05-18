MARTINEZ (KRON)– The man accused of setting a series of car fires around Contra Costa County is set to appear in a Martinez courtroom Thursday morning.

James Bishop III, 36, of Pittsburg, faces over two dozen counts of arson.

Police believe Bishop started several cars fires in Lafayette, Brentwood, Walnut Creek and Pleasant Hill.

Investigators zeroed in on Bishop after surveillance video showed his car at a number of the fire scenes.

The arson related incidents date back to the beginning of 2017 but became more frequent in April.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney has charged Bishop with nine counts of arson to property, eight counts of use of an accelerant to set a fire and one count of arson to an inhabited structure.

Fire officials say they are investigating 30 or more incidents that could possibly be related.

His bail has been set at $1.55 million. The arraignment has been scheduled for May 26.

KRON4 came across a GoFundMe page Bishop created in December where he described himself as a struggling artist who had been down on his luck for 10 years.

He said he was trying to get books published but nobody donated to his cause.

KRON4’s Philippe Djegal is inside the courtroom to give us the latest updates:

James Bishop’s bail set at $1.55 million @kron4news — Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) May 18, 2017

Arraignment for accused serial arsonist James Bishop continued to 5/26 at 830am. Public defender needs more time to review case @kron4news — Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) May 18, 2017

Accused East Bay serial arsonist James Bishop, 36, of Pittsburg, scheduled for 830am court app. Could be tied to… https://t.co/UuBvUDwtCE — Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) May 18, 2017