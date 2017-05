Bear lounges in tree for 15 hours

WASHINGTON (KRON)– A standoff between Washington wildlife officers and a black bear came to an end Wednesday afternoon after 15 long hours.

The bear climbed into a tree just a few blocks away from an elementary school.

It was in the tree for several hours before officers used flash bangs as an attempt to scare the bear down.

After 11 hours the bear finally climbed down and went up another tree.

Wildlife officers left the scene in hopes that the bear would come down in their absence.

At around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning, the bear finally climbed down.

