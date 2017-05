BRENTWOOD (KRON) — A man won $1 million off of a lottery ticket that literally fell into his lap.

Salvador Cornejo bought a $10 Million Dollar Multiplier Scratchers ticket from at a Chevron located at 336 Oak Street in Brentwood.

He then tucked the ticket in the sun visor of his car and ended up forgetting about it.

Two days later, Cornejo pulled down the visor and the ticket fell into his lap.

He scratched it and the rest is history.

