Fatal accident involving Capitol Corridor train

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Capitol Corridor trains experienced delays Thursday morning due to a medical emergency where a pedestrian was struck and killed.

The accident happened near Tennett Avenue and Railroad Avenue.

KRON4’s Robin Winston said train routes between Richmond and Martinez were affected.

#CapitolCorridor delays due to a Medical emergency between Richmond and Martinez. Plan ahead. — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) May 18, 2017

