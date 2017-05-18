Cover of Time Magazine shows White House being overtaken by Russian onion domes

NEW YORK (KRON) — The cover of the latest issue of Time Magazine is raising a lot of eyebrows.

The magazine, published on Thursday, shows the White House being overtaken by Russian onion domes.

The new cover comes amid the escalating controversy over the Trump administration’s relationship with Russia.

And references Trump’s reported disclosure-sensitive information to Russian officials earlier this week.

Time has rolled out a series of politically-focused covers that have featured the 45th president in a critical light.

Trump himself is known to value the magazine, prominently displaying copies on his desk in Trump tower.

