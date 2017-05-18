Gary’s Word: Nearing the end of LaVar Ball

Lonzo Ball, LaVar Ball
FILE - In this March 4, 2017, file photo, UCLA guard Lonzo Ball, right, shakes hands with his father LaVar following an NCAA college basketball game against Washington State in Los Angeles. UCLA won 77-68. LaVar Ball's Big Baller Brand unveiled a signature shoe for Lonzo Ball on May 4, 2017 with a price tag of $495 a pair. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The great internet trender–LaVar Ball is nearing his end of public recognition, or least most of it.

When his son Lonzo is selected, as expected, next month by the Los Angeles Lakers, Magic Johnson becomes the boss.

Do you think for 1 minute with millions on the line that father Ball is going to challenge the most popular man in Los Angeles?

I happen to think LaVar is smarter than people want to give him credit for.

Nobody can attract the media attention he has drawn without being pretty sharp.

Speaking of the media, Ball has earned all the criticism he has received with the exception of his parenting skills.

One Fox reporter, who has no children of her own, has ripped how he’s raised his children.

My view until you’ve been responsible for someone besides yourself–hold your opinion.

Of course, it’s up to Lonzo Ball to become a great pro and shut everybody up.

One way or the other, my guess is Magic Johnson will pat father Ball on the shoulder and tell him, “It’s been fun, but now sit back and enjoy your son as a Laker.”

