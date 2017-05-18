Hayward man allegedly doused restaurant patrons with gasoline

HAYWARD (BCN)–Police on Wednesday arrested a man who allegedly doused several patrons of a restaurant in Hayward with gasoline, then attempted to light a
fire.

At 9:54 a.m., police received a report of the incident at Denny’s restaurant at 30163 Industrial Blvd., according to Hayward police Sgt. Ruben Pola.

Pola said the male suspect allegedly put gasoline on several restaurant patrons and the restaurant floor, then tried to light the floor on fire, but restaurant patrons intervened and held him down before a fire could be started.

The suspect briefly escaped but was soon arrested by Hayward Police. His name has not yet been released.

No injuries were reported, Pola said.

