Man seriously injured in Dolores Park stabbing, attacked by 5 suspects

Dolores Park in San Francisco (IMAGE: AP/JEFF CHIU)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A 23-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after allegedly being stabbed multiple times by a group of men in San Francisco’s Dolores Park, police said.

The attack happened around 5:23 p.m. at the park which is located on Dolores Street between 18th and 20th streets.

According to San Francisco police, witnesses described the suspects as five Latino males in their 20s.

The suspects fled the scene after the stabbing.

The victim was transported to a hospital with multiple stab wounds.

No suspects are in custody and the circumstances surrounding this incident are unknown.

