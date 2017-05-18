Police activity in El Sobrante prompts shelter in place

By and Published: Updated:

EL SOBRANTE (KRON)–The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office issued a shelter in place for some residents in El Sobrante Thursday morning due to police activity.

Residents in the area of Nottingham Drive and Olinda Read are asked to stay inside their homes.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes said there is a Special Weapons and Tactics team on the scene and members are trying to negotiate with a man who has a gun.

The story is still developing. Stay with KRON4 for all updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s