Police activity in El Sobrante prompts shelter in place

EL SOBRANTE (KRON)–The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office issued a shelter in place for some residents in El Sobrante Thursday morning due to police activity.

Residents in the area of Nottingham Drive and Olinda Read are asked to stay inside their homes.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes said there is a Special Weapons and Tactics team on the scene and members are trying to negotiate with a man who has a gun.

The story is still developing. Stay with KRON4 for all updates.

