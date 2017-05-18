Richmond police searching for missing 15-year-old girl who didn’t show up to school

Published:

RICHMOND (KRON) — Richmond police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who didn’t show up at school on Wednesday morning, police said.

Police said Brenay Gray left her home in the 5000 block of Solano Avenue between 7 and 8 a.m. She attends Hercules High School.

Gray’s family says they fear she may be a victim of human trafficking.

Gray is described as African-American, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see her, you’re asked to call police at (510)-233-1214.

