VIDEO: Rompers for men on the rise

(KRON) — The fashion world is being taken by storm by the rise of a new romper.

And who says rompers are just for babies and women? Now, the men can join in on the fashion trend.

Say hello to the RompHim, literally a romper for him.

Yes, this is really a thing.

And images of grown men in the patterned onesies are blowing up social media. And they are inspiring all kinds of mixed emotions.

What started as a Kickstarter goal to raise a modest $10,000 has raised more than $200,000 in a matter of days.

So, it looks like RompHims might be here to stay.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES