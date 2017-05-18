VIDEO: Rompers for men on the rise

(KRON) — The fashion world is being taken by storm by the rise of a new romper.
And who says rompers are just for babies and women? Now, the men can join in on the fashion trend.
Say hello to the RompHim, literally a romper for him.
Yes, this is really a thing.
And images of grown men in the patterned onesies are blowing up social media. And they are inspiring all kinds of mixed emotions.
What started as a Kickstarter goal to raise a modest $10,000 has raised more than $200,000 in a matter of days.
So, it looks like RompHims might be here to stay.
