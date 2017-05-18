San Jose firefighters battling 2-alarm blaze at abandoned building

SAN JOSE (KRON)–Firefighters in San Jose are battling a two-alarm blaze at an abandoned building, according to fire officials.

San Jose Fire Captian, Mike Van Elgort, said the fire broke out around 3:02 a.m.

Crews were dispatched to an abandoned building at 1064 South White Road.

The building is the former location of an O’Reilly Auto Parts store.

According to Van Elgort, the active two-alarm blaze is fully involved with heavy fire, and fire crews are expected to be on scene until later this morning.

There are no reports of injuries and the cause is under investigation, Van Elgort said.

Further details were not immediately available.

