Sierra LaMar’s mothers cries on stand as penalty phase continues

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — Sierra LaMar’s parents took the stand during the penalty phase of their daughter’s murder trial Thursday morning.

Thursday morning marked the second day of the sentencing phase, in which jurors will have to decide if 26-year-old Antolin Garcia-Torres will be put to death or get a life sentence for the murder of the Morgan Hill teen.

Prosecutors seeking to execute Garcia-Torres put Marlene and Steve LaMar on the stand to give their statements.

Soft spoken but sincere Steve LaMar recalled his favorite moments of Sierra and told the jury how he will never see Sierra graduate or get married.

Marlene LaMar cried as she watched home videos of Sierra.

Several jurors also began to cry as they watched the videos of Sierra and her friend singing.

