Sierra LaMar’s mothers cries on stand as penalty phase continues

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — Sierra LaMar’s parents took the stand during the penalty phase of their daughter’s murder trial Thursday morning.

Thursday morning marked the second day of the sentencing phase, in which jurors will have to decide if 26-year-old Antolin Garcia-Torres will be put to death or get a life sentence for the murder of the Morgan Hill teen.

Prosecutors seeking to execute Garcia-Torres put Marlene and Steve LaMar on the stand to give their statements.

Soft spoken but sincere Steve LaMar recalled his favorite moments of Sierra and told the jury how he will never see Sierra graduate or get married.

Marlene LaMar cried as she watched home videos of Sierra.

Several jurors also began to cry as they watched the videos of Sierra and her friend singing.

KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe is in the courtroom to bring us the latest:

Several jurors now in tears as they see, hear home video of #Sierra&friends sing in video. Recess ordered. Phew! pic.twitter.com/jECqjDuYEN — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 18, 2017

#MarleneLaMar manages smile. Chuckles heard as we see “goofy” pics of Sierra. Pros. Shows Sierra’s red converse sneakers. pic.twitter.com/FaVMRrjfMB — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 18, 2017

#MarleneLaMar says after phone was found she knew Sierra had been kidnapped. Crying now…”I was paralyzed.” pic.twitter.com/QzsYrP4sFO — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 18, 2017

#MarleneLaMar. “She made us laugh.” “Sierra was destined for great things.” “I was so proud of her.” Loved Disneyland, Forest Gump. pic.twitter.com/YtQ6jPav1r — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 18, 2017

#MarleneLaMar on stand now. Fighting back tears. Some jurors clearly moved by her sentiment. Gallery too. pic.twitter.com/Sbodfm4JGy — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 18, 2017

#SteveLaMar. “Hard to look at pictures of Sierra.” Now very protective of older daughter Danielle. Recalling search for Sierra. pic.twitter.com/pbVEAY90L2 — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 18, 2017

#SteveLaMar still on stand as court sees video of #Sierra (no audio allowed). Steve says “the grief still comes in waves.” Has nightmares. pic.twitter.com/SLnUH6d37Z — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 18, 2017

#SteveLaMar. “Christmas without Sierra so hard now.” Last words to her. “I love you'” pic.twitter.com/eiYiU0YYST — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 18, 2017

#SteveLaMar: Will never see #Sierra go to prom, graduate, go to college, get married. Says he was in “zombie state” when she vanished. pic.twitter.com/E3C3kICch2 — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 18, 2017

Soft spoken but ever sincere #SteveLaMar favorite moments of Sierra. Trips to Hawaii. Tennis. Sharing “goofy” photos. pic.twitter.com/2gl43Jtf3X — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 18, 2017

#SierraLaMar dad Steve recalling daughter’s childhood, passion for social media and phone. pic.twitter.com/cqYjaPxJ86 — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 18, 2017

One of 3 women attacked by #AntolinGarciaTorres in Safeway parking lots, before Sierra’s murder, feared she would be raped. pic.twitter.com/9fv3alu2yA — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 18, 2017

#SierraLaMar parents to give victim statements as penalty phase in murder trial of #AntolinGarciaTorres about to resume. pic.twitter.com/fpKUqUWiNP — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 18, 2017

