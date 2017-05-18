MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — Day 2 of Google’s big annual developer tech show is wrapping up in Mountain View.
Their focus on Thursday was on augmented and virtual reality, which they have been investing large amounts of money and resources into developing.
KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate shows us how Google wants to bring a new headset for use into your everyday life.
Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.
