The World According to Gary: Did Gisele Bundchen spill the beans?



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about Kerr’s road to recovery, dating etiquette, and Gisele Bundchen’s possible slip-up.

Steve Kerr was sidelined early on during the NBA playoffs due to health related issues. Kerr is set to fly with the Warriors to San Antonio, where the team will face off against the Spurs in Game 3. There is no confirmation whether Kerr will resume his coaching duties as of yet.

A Texas man is suing a woman, who he claims texted throughout the entire date. Both Gary and Darya suggest that the guy moves on with his life.

Gisele Bundchen might be getting a few side eyes after stating that her husband, Tom Brady, received a head concussion last year. The NFL said there aren’t any records to indicated he ever had one.