Vacaville police seek man suspected of stealing from home improvement store

VACAVILLE (BCN)–Police are looking for a man suspected of stealing tools from a home improvement store in Vacaville.

According to police, the suspect has entered the Lowe’s store at 1751 E. Monte Vista Ave. about four times over the past five months and stolen items.

He typically spends a few minutes in the store before taking off with a handful of tools.

The suspect is associated with a white Chevrolet Equinox with paper plates that he parks near a store exit. In previous thefts, he was seen fleeing in the vehicle toward Interstate Highway 80, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man who is between 25 and 35 years old, weighs between 185 to 220 pounds, has brown hair, a goatee, and likely wears a flat-bill hat.

The man is suspected of similar thefts in Fairfield, Vallejo, and Sacramento, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Kaley Sullivan at (707) 449-5200 and refer to case number 17-03642.

