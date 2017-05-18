ANTIOCH (BCN) — Antioch’s first black police chief stepped into the post Sunday, city officials said.

Tammany Brooks has been serving in the department for 22 years and was the interim chief since Chief Allan Cantando retired.

Cantando retired in April to become vice president and regional manager of protective services at Bank of America.

Brooks has served in the Police Department as an officer, sergeant, lieutenant and captain, according to a statement by City Manager Ron Bernal.

The appointment of Brooks is critical to the city’s growth and success, Bernal said.

“Chief Brooks is the right person and has what it takes to successfully lead the talented men and women of the Antioch Police Department,” Bernal said.

The city manager called Brooks a team player who has integrity and a no-nonsense approach to his work.

“Rising up from humble beginnings, Chief Brooks epitomizes what can happen through hard work, commitment and the pursuit of excellence,” Bernal said.

