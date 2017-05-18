VIDEO: Draymond Green on Klay Thompson being left off All-NBA team

OAKLAND (KROM) — Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green called “bull****” on Klay Thompson being left off the All-NBA Teams.

“Yeah, I think it’s bull****,” Green said after practice on Thursday. “We win 67 games or something like that. Klay’s one of our top three guys and to not be on the NBA team is pretty crazy….How he could be left out, I don’t really understand it.”

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant were both named to the All-NBA Second Team, while Draymond Green was put on the All-NBA Third Team.

“I guess they have to find some way to punish us,” Green said.

Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green named to 2016-17 All-NBA team. Curry and KD on 2nd team, Draymond on 3rd #Warriors — Mark Carpenter (@MarkCarpenterHI) May 18, 2017

Draymond Green on Klay Thompson being left off All-NBA team: I think it’s bulls*** #Warriors — Mark Carpenter (@MarkCarpenterHI) May 18, 2017

#Warriors are only franchise to have multiple players on this year’s All-NBA team — Mark Carpenter (@MarkCarpenterHI) May 18, 2017

