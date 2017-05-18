VIDEO: Golden State Warriors leave for San Antonio for Game 3 of Western Conference Finals

By and Published:

 

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors are on their way to San Antonio for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Warriors will look to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series. Golden State has not lost a postseason game this year.

The Warriors hope this is the last time they’ll be heading to the Lone Star State this season.

The Warriors hold a 2-0 lead over the Spurs and can finish this series by Nonday night.

Before they left Thursday, the team had a quick practice in Downtown Oakland.

Watch the above video to see Mark Carpenter’s full report.

