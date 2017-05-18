OAKLAND (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors are on their way to San Antonio for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.
The Warriors will look to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series. Golden State has not lost a postseason game this year.
The Warriors hope this is the last time they’ll be heading to the Lone Star State this season.
The Warriors hold a 2-0 lead over the Spurs and can finish this series by Nonday night.
Before they left Thursday, the team had a quick practice in Downtown Oakland.
Watch the above video to see Mark Carpenter’s full report.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- SAN JOSE BOY DIES AFTER GETTING MENINGITIS
- CAR DRIVES WRONG WAY IN TIMES SQUARE AND HITS CROWDS; 1 DEAD
- SIERRA LAMAR’S MOTHERS CRIES AS SHE REMEMBERS DAUGHTER DURING PENALTY PHASE
- VIDEO: WOMAN AT CENTER OF OPD SEX SCANDAL TESTIFIES AGAINST OFFICER
- WHY AREN’T ALL SEX OFFENDERS LISTED ON MEGAN’S LAW?
- MADERA STUDENT SLIPS LAXATIVE PILL INTO TEACHER’S COFFEE
- DAD LOCKED TODDLER IN CAGE, LEFT DAY-OLD BABY ALONE